Raymond James Raises Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Price Target to C$3.75

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 207.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of IFOS remained flat at $C$1.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$226.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35. Itafos has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$1.90.
Itafos Company Profile
