Raymond James Raises Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Price Target to C$3.75

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 207.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of IFOS remained flat at $C$1.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$226.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35. Itafos has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$1.90.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

