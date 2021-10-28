One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,820,000 after buying an additional 108,773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 91,596 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 50,815 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,092,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 618,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,673,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.41 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $108.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.