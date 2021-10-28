One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,837 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,501,000 after buying an additional 12,712,753 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 150.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 3,205,694 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 97.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,082,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 2,016,039 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,339,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 11.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,796,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,023,000 after buying an additional 1,753,342 shares during the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. Equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

