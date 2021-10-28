Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

LUMN stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

