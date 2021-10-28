Scotiabank Lowers First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$47.50

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

FN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.08.

TSE:FN traded down C$1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 171,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,145. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$36.81 and a 12-month high of C$53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.1572774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 21,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000,232.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,568,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,848,644.82.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

