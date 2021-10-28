Scotiabank Lowers First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$47.50

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.
FN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.08.
TSE:FN traded down C$1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 171,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,145. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$36.81 and a 12-month high of C$53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12.
In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 21,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000,232.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,568,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,848,644.82.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
