Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Announces Earnings Results

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 4,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $290.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 632.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

