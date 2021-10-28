One Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,552,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,473,000 after acquiring an additional 401,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Discovery by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

