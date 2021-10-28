One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,496 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of AMGN opened at $206.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

