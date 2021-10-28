One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 571 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

RIO opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

