Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $13.03 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,031,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chewy by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,696,000 after purchasing an additional 389,688 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Chewy by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,969,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,364.50 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

