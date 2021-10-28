Capital International Inc. CA Sells 387 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.73.

BA stock opened at $206.61 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.