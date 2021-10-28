Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Sells £159,000 in Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) insider Juliet Davenport sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15), for a total value of £159,000 ($207,734.52).

Shares of LON:GOOD traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 352.50 ($4.61). 45,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,902. The stock has a market cap of £58.67 million and a P/E ratio of 12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. Good Energy Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 330.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.93.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Good Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.