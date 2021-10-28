CSM Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $63.35 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.42.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

