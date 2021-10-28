CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $756,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $753,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

