CSM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after buying an additional 148,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

