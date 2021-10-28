UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $615.13 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,035,581 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $615,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $113.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,438. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

