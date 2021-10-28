M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,491 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $99,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,875,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,193,000 after buying an additional 45,738 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 394.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 285,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 227,713 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.56. The company had a trading volume of 529,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,538,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

