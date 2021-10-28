Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.57.

VAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.11. 2,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 2.47. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

