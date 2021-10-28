NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE stock opened at $162.35 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.55. The company has a market cap of $256.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

