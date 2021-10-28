$183.11 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce $183.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.22 million. Agenus posted sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,134.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $263.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.65 million to $349.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $71.91 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $85.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Agenus stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.90. 36,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,004. Agenus has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Agenus by 190.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.