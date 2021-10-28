EOS Force Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $782,215.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $35.31 million and $782,215.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded up 60.1% against the dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00104129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.75 or 0.00426050 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00043295 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

