Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Hits $0.0677 on Top Exchanges

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $643,397.37 and approximately $77,482.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

