Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.06. Tarena International shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 737,942 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tarena International stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 163,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Tarena International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

