Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $54.63

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.63 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 49.10 ($0.64). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.66), with a volume of 55,744 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Safestyle UK in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The company has a market capitalization of £71.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.47.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

