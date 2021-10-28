Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $54.63

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.63 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 49.10 ($0.64). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.66), with a volume of 55,744 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Safestyle UK in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The company has a market capitalization of £71.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.47.

About Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

