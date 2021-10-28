Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the highest is $3.39 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $15.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,319,869. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

