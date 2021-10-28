LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.780-$3.880 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.78-$3.88 EPS.

LKQ traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 111,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,814. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

