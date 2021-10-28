CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after buying an additional 99,720 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 211,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 42,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,247,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.