CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lindsay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lindsay by 9.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $140.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.41. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

