Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Issues Earnings Results

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of HWKN stock traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hawkins by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

