Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF remained flat at $$41.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. Komercní banka, a.s. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

