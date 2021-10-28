Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,223. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

