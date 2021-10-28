Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 37,112 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 499% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,199 call options.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $10.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.43. 390,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,348. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 1.89.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

In related news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $107,594.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,773 shares of company stock worth $642,300. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

