eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $84.00 at Wolfe Research

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,974. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.