Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.650-$5.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.65-5.70 EPS.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,257,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $216.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $2,044,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

