California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,754 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Analog Devices worth $106,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.64 and a 1 year high of $182.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

