California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 30,705 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,705 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Chubb worth $125,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $190.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $125.56 and a 12 month high of $196.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

