EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.67

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $12.19. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 78,837 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $336.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 205.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,290 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 1,474,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

