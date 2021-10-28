EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.67

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $12.19. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 78,837 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $336.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.01.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 205.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,290 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 1,474,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
