Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.86

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $9.88. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 165,586 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $270.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $163,685.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 45,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,394,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 341,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

