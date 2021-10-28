California State Teachers Retirement System Has $130.79 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,389 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,387 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $130,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $412.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.86 and its 200 day moving average is $440.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,194 shares of company stock worth $3,502,940 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

