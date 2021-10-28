California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100,425 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,469,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,425 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $154,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

MDLZ opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

