Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0164 on Top Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $82.20 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refereum has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.82 or 0.00208848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00099562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

