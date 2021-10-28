Amalgamated Bank Has $92.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 688,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,184 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $92,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after buying an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $142.76. The company had a trading volume of 122,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average of $138.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $345.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,224 shares of company stock valued at $106,932,298 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

