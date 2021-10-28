Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.17.

Shares of TSE:GIL traded up C$0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.49. 135,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,568. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$26.82 and a 1-year high of C$50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

