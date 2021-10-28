Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.
GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.17.
Shares of TSE:GIL traded up C$0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.49. 135,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,568. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$26.82 and a 1-year high of C$50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87.
In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at C$7,376,769.73.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.