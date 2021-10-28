AltaGas’ (ALA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALA. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

Shares of TSE ALA traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.89. 332,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The firm has a market cap of C$7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.78. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$16.56 and a twelve month high of C$26.94.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8086374 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

