Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €132.08 ($155.38).

EPA:AIR traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €110.00 ($129.41). 1,231,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €114.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €109.03. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

