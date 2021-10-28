Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

RAY.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.93.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

RAY.A stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,682. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.44.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.