BMO Capital Markets Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$54.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.76% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.83.

TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$35.35. 1,248,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$16.24 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.82 billion and a PE ratio of 116.55.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

