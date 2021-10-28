Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 29,200 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $16,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in NIO by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

