Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $21.70 Million Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.37% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $21,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $87.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

