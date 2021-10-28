Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $19.66 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $19,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $349.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 145.56 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.25 and its 200 day moving average is $324.13.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.44.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.